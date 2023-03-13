New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in the armed robbery of a host who had guests at his home for some video gaming.

According to authorities, Tyrek Johnson, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime.

The robbery occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities.

Deputies said two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play a basketball video game.

Deputies said one of the guests stood up and picked up one of the brothers’ semiautomatic rifles, which was in the room, and pointed it at its owner.

The other brother held out his hand to keep the situation from escalating, but one of the other guests pointed another gun at him, according to authorities.

Without saying anything but with the guns still pointed and taking the rifle with them, the three guests left in a white older-model Buick, according to deputies.

Dexter Frank, 21, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime. Frank was not in jail as of Monday, according to jail records.

The remaining suspect, a minor, was not identified by authorities.

