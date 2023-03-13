Local law groups compete to combat summer hunger

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank and the local legal community compete by collecting donations to help feed children in need during the summer break.

This year will be the 12th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition, which will run for two weeks from April 17 to 28.

All monetary donations are donated directly to the organization’s 11,000 square mile service area during the summer months.

In 2022, the groups collectively raised $33,056 for the Gold Harvest Food Bank, which equates to over 99,000 meals.

“1 in 5 children in our area are struggling with hunger, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the collective efforts of our legal partners in the CSRA for coming together to help us with our mission of making sure that no child goes hungry,” says Amy Breitmann, President & CEO, Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Each year, the Georgia Attorney General, the State Bar, and the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar collaborates with Feeding Georgia, the network of food banks in the state, to raise funds to help children and their families.

Law firms, legal organizations, corporate or in-house counsel, clerks, and judges are encouraged to sign up. Teams that register for the competition by the early deadline, April 1, will receive bonus points to add to their final score. Groups will still have the opportunity to register after the early deadline and throughout the duration of the competition.

Check out the Golden Harvest Food Bank’s website for more information about the competition and the organization.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.