Hire education: Local schools struggle to attract teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spring is on its way, and school districts in the CSRA are working to fill positions for the upcoming year.

It’s a significant problem.

The Richmond County School System, the largest in the region, will soon be sitting at 300 vacancies.

A top need is for special education, math and science teachers.

When we checked in August, we learned teacher job openings in Richmond County had increased more than 50 percent since the pandemic .

Nearly half of public school teachers surveyed in the Peach State leave within the first five years of employment, according to a survey from 2015, even before the pandemic upped the pressure.

More money might help. That’s the idea behind a state budget proposal in the Georgia General Assembly that would give $2,000 pay increases to public school teachers .

That’s a lot like what’s being done across the Savannah River in Aiken County, where the school district has 84 vacancies right now – better than where the district was last year at this time.

In December, the school board approved a pay increase for a number of employees serving students with disabilities, including teachers, aides and bus drivers.

BY THE NUMBERS When we checked in Augusta, we found the average salary for Richmond County is $53,467. In Aiken County, the average salary is $59,921.

The board also approved a $1,000 bonus for teachers and certain other employees.

Then the board on Jan. 10 approved the largest hiring incentive in district history: a $10,000 bonus for newly hired certified educators in special education, middle and secondary school math, and middle and secondary school science. All it takes is a three-year commitment with the district.

Those areas are “our most challenging certification areas for recruitment,” said Jennifer Hart, chief of human resources for the district.

The vacancies can’t go on forever.

Hart said although employees tried to make up for the shortage, “we simply have to give our teachers some relief and fill these critical roles.”

