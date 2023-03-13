Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

GreenJackets announce special promotion nights for 2023 season

SRP Park
SRP Park(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the promotional schedule for home games during the upcoming season.

On Monday, the GreenJackets announced fans will experience 12 scheduled fireworks extravaganzas, including the annual July Fourth Independence Celebration, along with various theme nights and giveaways planned for another season at SRP Park.

The fun kicks off on April 11 with a special fireworks show presented by Musco as the GreenJackets welcome the millionth fan through SRP Park.

MORE | Scheffler turns in masterpiece at Sawgrass to win Players

“The official countdown to opening day is 29 days, and the buzz is only building,” stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “As we get set to celebrate our millionth fan at SRP Park, our front office staff has been busy putting together what is arguably our most robust promotional calendar to date. We look forward to seeing you on the river.”

The GreenJackets will host 12 keepsake giveaways throughout the year at SRP Park. The team also announced a full slate of weekly promotions for the BEE-A-Fan season as each day of the week will feature a different recurring promotion to include:

  • First Responders Tuesdays
  • Warrior Wednesdays
  • Thirsty Thursdays
  • Feature Friday and Braves BUZZFEST
  • Saturday Fireworks Extravaganzas
  • Sundays: Brunch, Junior Jackets Kids Club, Sahlen’s Family Sunday and Holiday Fireworks Extravaganzas
MORE | Fort Gordon to conduct annual hazard exercise in coming days

The GreenJackets will also have exclusive collector fan giveaways at SRP Park for select games and various community groups will also be honored at select games throughout the season.

There will also be special promotions and theme nights throughout the season at SRP Park.

HERE’S THE PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

Single-game tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday for the general public by visiting greenjacketsbaseball.com or by visiting the SRP Park Box Office, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone orders will not be accepted.

Go to the SRP Park website for more information about the 2023 schedule.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Ford
Deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates founders’ day and reflects on local impact
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority reflects on local impact
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Power lines
Georgia Power customers to get a credit on this month’s bill
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines — possibly more

Latest News

Baker, like so many, moved into the area a year and a half ago. His route goes through the...
What’s the status of the Lewiston Road project in Grovetown?
Voter
Learn about Georgia's new voter registration system
Jackie Ford
Richmond County deputies find missing 67-year-old man
Airport
Get a look at Augusta Regional Airport's new logo