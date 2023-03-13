GreenJackets announce special promotion nights for 2023 season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the promotional schedule for home games during the upcoming season.

On Monday, the GreenJackets announced fans will experience 12 scheduled fireworks extravaganzas, including the annual July Fourth Independence Celebration, along with various theme nights and giveaways planned for another season at SRP Park.

The fun kicks off on April 11 with a special fireworks show presented by Musco as the GreenJackets welcome the millionth fan through SRP Park.

“The official countdown to opening day is 29 days, and the buzz is only building,” stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “As we get set to celebrate our millionth fan at SRP Park, our front office staff has been busy putting together what is arguably our most robust promotional calendar to date. We look forward to seeing you on the river.”

The GreenJackets will host 12 keepsake giveaways throughout the year at SRP Park. The team also announced a full slate of weekly promotions for the BEE-A-Fan season as each day of the week will feature a different recurring promotion to include:

First Responders Tuesdays

Warrior Wednesdays

Thirsty Thursdays

Feature Friday and Braves BUZZFEST

Saturday Fireworks Extravaganzas

Sundays: Brunch, Junior Jackets Kids Club, Sahlen’s Family Sunday and Holiday Fireworks Extravaganzas

The GreenJackets will also have exclusive collector fan giveaways at SRP Park for select games and various community groups will also be honored at select games throughout the season.

There will also be special promotions and theme nights throughout the season at SRP Park.

HERE’S THE PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

Single-game tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday for the general public by visiting greenjacketsbaseball.com or by visiting the SRP Park Box Office, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone orders will not be accepted.

Go to the SRP Park website for more information about the 2023 schedule.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.