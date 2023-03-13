Georgia, South Carolina gas prices rise over the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a significant increase in the past week.

The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, increasing by 12 cents in the past week, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.26, up 13 cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 21 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

According to a study from HiRoad, Georgia is amongst some of the most affordable states for gas in the whole of the U.S., relative to localized salary data.

Residents can expect 16.7% of their average hourly salary to cover the cost of a single gallon of gas. This makes Georgia the 10th most affordable state to buy gas, relative to local salaries, according to the study.

Georgia is one of only two states which saw the relative affordability of gas improve over the course of 2022. On average, Georgian residents could expect to spend $1,435 annually on refueling their vehicles in 2022, according to the study.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.18, up 11 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.21, up by 12 cents in the past week.

In the HiRoad study, South Carolina’s ranking went from 17.6% in 2021 to 18.1% in 2022 for the average hourly salary per gallon of gas.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone up 6 cents to $3.47.

“Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country,” GasBuddy chief petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said. “For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.