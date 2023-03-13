Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Proposed pay raises stir hopes among Ga. police agencies

Georgia House Bill 19 proposes increase in police pay, rural departments hopeful
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia law enforcement agencies facing retention and recruitment challenges could be getting some much-needed relief, thanks to a bill in the state Legislature.

The bill allows a $4,000 pay increase for Georgia police officers. House Bill 19 also emphasizes paying higher reimbursement rates to health care providers and expanding opportunities to train new health care workers.

MORE | Deadly gang runs Ga. prison and pulls strings outside it, indictment says

On average, Georgia police officers make approximately $40,000 to $50,000 a year. Their pay is based on market size and location. Research shows larger cities do make more money.

In rural areas, their base pay can sometimes be lower than that.

It’s not just about the money that causes police officers to leave. It’s also the pressure and mental challenges they face on the job. Chris Harvey, executive director of the Georgia Peace Office Standards and Training Council, says people are just retiring earlier than usual.

“Georgia is down about 7,000 police officers over the last several years. Everybody is having to work harder, longer under more difficult conditions. So, people are choosing to do other things, or more likely, probably choosing not to get involved in the first place,” Harvey said.

MORE | Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim

Harvey said when he began his career in the early 1990s, it was much harder to become a police officer because there was a larger pool of people wanting to join the industry.

“Today, we’re lucky to get three applications a month,” Edminsten said, thanks to the pay and other factors.

While pay is certainly important, Harvey says agencies are now looking at other retention incentives. He says agencies are also building a culture where officers feel valued, respected and supported while doing their jobs.

“Things like wellness programs, fitness programs, their hiring fitness trainers, nutritionist. They’re paying for training in self-defense,” Harvey said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Ford
Deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Power lines
Georgia Power customers to get a credit on this month’s bill
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21.
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
The federal government is continuing to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines which means this...
CDC encourages Georgia residents to get bivalent booster for COVID-19

Latest News

Dexter Frank, Tyrek Johnson
New suspect arrested in robbery of video game host
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Deadly gang runs Ga. prison and pulls strings outside it, indictment says
Gas pump generic
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices rise over the past week
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Grovetown police make big bust in gang battles