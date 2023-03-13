Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Becoming sunny and breezy today. Freezing temperatures possible the next few mornings.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday gets off to a cloudy start, but the clouds will break for the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front passes through Monday bringing a shot of unseasonably cool and dry air to Georgia-Carolina Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will also pick up out of the northwest between 10-15 mph Monday night into Tuesday. We will see plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday, when the average high is 70 degrees. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning with subfreezing temperatures likely to start the day Wednesday.

Temperatures return to normal Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70.

A very warm day can be expected ahead of a cold front Friday when highs could climb into the middle to upper 70s. Rain moves in late in the day Friday lasting into Saturday.

