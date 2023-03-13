Submit Photos/Videos
IRS hits city of Augusta with $2M in fines — possibly more

Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building(.)
By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is on the hook for $2 million in IRS penalties for not properly filing paperwork related to the Affordable Care Act, sources in the city government told News 12.

One Augusta Commission member said it was discussed at the city’s last executive session. These meetings are closed off to the public and typically happen before commission and committee meetings.

MORE | S.C. wages hit all-time high as 2-state job market stays strong

All of the other commission members either didn’t respond to requests for comment or specifically answered “no comment” when News 12 asked about the matter.

News 12 has filed open records requests to see the paperwork and learn how deep the problem goes.

But $2 million could be the tip of the iceberg or could be the total amount, depending on how many years the city failed to file the paperwork.

Employers like the city are required to file annual paperwork with the IRS related to the source of employees’ health insurance coverage – and not doing so can bring consequences from the Internal Revenue Service.

