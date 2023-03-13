Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates founders’ day and reflects on local impact

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. celebrated the sorority’s founders’ day at Paine College on Sunday. They’ve forged the values of “sisterhood and service to all mankind” through scholarships and community service in Augusta.

The Zeta Xi Omega Chapter is making sure those values reign true today as they celebrate their 115th Founders’ day.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants and the things that they’ve done to get us where we are today,” said Zeta Xi Omega President Tameka Allen said.

The Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., has been serving Augusta for 68 years.

“We’ve actually doubled the number of scholarships that we present to our high school seniors to go to college, as well as we have our Youth Leadership Institute program that we’re implementing in the community,” she said.

With more than 300 members in the Augusta chapter alone, Tameka says they work diligently every day to instill the sorority’s five programs in the community, including raising money for HBCU’s like Paine College.

Member Nicole Whitten says today’s celebration reminds her of how grateful she is to be in the sorority and give back to the community that’s given so much to her.

“God has blessed me with so many opportunities to help open the door, but also hold it open for others in our community..I’ve been blessed so I can bless others,” she said.

Sunday’s celebration brought leaders like Mayor Garnett Johnson and the president of Paine College.

For Tameka, Sunday’s turnout has her even more excited to serve those in the Augusta community.

“I am feeling so energized. You know, we continue to celebrate all the great things that we do, not only in our community but what we do all over the world,” she said.

If you’ve got a graduating high school student in the CSRA, the chapter is giving out a $1,000 scholarship and you can find the application here. Applications close April 1.

