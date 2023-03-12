Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rowing Teams Host Regatta at Langley Pond Park after 9 year Hiatus

By Taylor Martin
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four states across the southeast all came into the CSRA and rowers got their start on the water after a long winter season of training.

Coaches and rowers talked about why this regatta is so important to them.

Rowers at the regatta say teamwork, dedication, and leaving it all on the water are what it takes to make this successful.

“We can prove ourselves and show how much far we’ve progress we’ve made over the winter and over the past year to compete at a high level and show that we’re that we’re a competitive team that can that can win races and go fast,” rower Henry Brittain said.

Henry Brittain traveled from Charlotte, NC to start his rowing season off.

For coaches like Megan Buckalew, being involved in the rowing club is about giving back to the sport she’s been in her whole life.

“We are so excited to be back. Langley Pond is a fantastic venue and we’re so lucky to have a Aiken County support to run events like this,” she said.

She continues, “Helps them gain confidence and let them compete in an athletic event, which is just so many important life lessons. And so it’s great just to support them and be an outlet for them to use in the community.”

For rower Leighton Warren, rowing has given her an outlet.

“When I first started, I was a little more shy and being in rowing, it has brought out more of my bossy side and I can actually use it instead of bottling it up,” she said.

Overall, rowers at the regatta are just happy to finally be back on the water soaking in the sun and putting all of their hard work to the test.

“The competition is very, very strong here, but it’s very it’s also very fun. It’s really why we do the sport,” rower Robby Underwood said.

For these rowers, today is just the beginning of their spring season which will wrap up in May. They’ll be back at Langley Pond Park this summer for the US Rowing Southeast Masters Regional Regatta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21.
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
Willie Walker
Deputies find 19-year-old, still seek suspect in altercation
Andy Cheek
Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek dies
The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee
Stephon Xzavier Dunbar
Here’s the suspect in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta

Latest News

67-year-old Jackie Ford went missing Saturday afternoon
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 67-year-old.
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer sworn into S.C. chapter of NOBLE
NOBLE
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer sworn into S.C. chapter of NOBLE