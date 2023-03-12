Rowing Teams Host Regatta at Langley Pond Park after 9 year Hiatus

BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four states across the southeast all came into the CSRA and rowers got their start on the water after a long winter season of training.

Coaches and rowers talked about why this regatta is so important to them.

Rowers at the regatta say teamwork, dedication, and leaving it all on the water are what it takes to make this successful.

“We can prove ourselves and show how much far we’ve progress we’ve made over the winter and over the past year to compete at a high level and show that we’re that we’re a competitive team that can that can win races and go fast,” rower Henry Brittain said.

Henry Brittain traveled from Charlotte, NC to start his rowing season off.

For coaches like Megan Buckalew, being involved in the rowing club is about giving back to the sport she’s been in her whole life.

“We are so excited to be back. Langley Pond is a fantastic venue and we’re so lucky to have a Aiken County support to run events like this,” she said.

She continues, “Helps them gain confidence and let them compete in an athletic event, which is just so many important life lessons. And so it’s great just to support them and be an outlet for them to use in the community.”

For rower Leighton Warren, rowing has given her an outlet.

“When I first started, I was a little more shy and being in rowing, it has brought out more of my bossy side and I can actually use it instead of bottling it up,” she said.

Overall, rowers at the regatta are just happy to finally be back on the water soaking in the sun and putting all of their hard work to the test.

“The competition is very, very strong here, but it’s very it’s also very fun. It’s really why we do the sport,” rower Robby Underwood said.

For these rowers, today is just the beginning of their spring season which will wrap up in May. They’ll be back at Langley Pond Park this summer for the US Rowing Southeast Masters Regional Regatta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.