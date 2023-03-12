Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 67-year-old.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 67-year-old who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Jackie Ford was last seen on the 300 block of Carmel Pl., Augusta at 12 p.m., wearing blue or black pajama bottoms and no shirt.

Ford is also 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

According to Ford’s family, the 67-year-old may also suffer from early-onset Dementia.

The Sheriff’s Office says he may be operating an unknown model white Volvo SUV.

If you have any information on the location of Jackie Ford, please contact any Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

