Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds return tonight keeping overnight lows much warmer in the upper 40s, then rain moves for most of the day Sunday. Expect a chilly day as well with a northeasterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will likely be colder along and north of I-20 in the 40s and 50s with temperatures near 70 degrees possible for some of our southern CSRA locations.

Dry weather returns by Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun and highs in the upper 60s.

Another cold front moves through Monday. This front will not bring rain to the CSRA, but it will bring a shot of unseasonably cold weather to the area for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Wind will also be breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph likely.

We will have abundant sunshine through that period, but highs will only be in the upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday with morning lows in the lower to middle 30s. Freezing temperatures are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, so you may want to postpone setting out those spring plants until next weekend.

After another cold start in the 30s Thursday morning, dry and warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 70s Thursday and middle to upper 70s Friday.

Another cold front moves in late Friday into next Saturday, so there is a chance rain could impact your outdoor plans next weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

