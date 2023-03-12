Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Cool and rainy Sunday. Freezing temperatures likely for the upcoming week.
By Chris Still
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be a cool to even chilly and rainy day in the CSRA with a half to three quarters of an inch of rain likely and over an inch possible in some locations. The most widespread rain will be from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. High temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below average in the lower to middle 50s, except across the extreme southern portion of the area, where highs could be much warmer in the upper 60s in Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania and Allendale. Winds will be from the east to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered light rain and drizzle will linger through early Monday morning with low temperatures in the upper 40s and winds from the southeast at 1 to 3 mph.

Monday gets off to a cloudy start, but the clouds will break for the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front passes through Monday bringing a shot of unseasonably cool and dry air to Georgia-Carolina Tuesday through Thursday. We will see plenty of sunshine during that time, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday, when the average high is 70 degrees. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning with subfreezing temperatures likely to start the day Wednesday.

Temperatures return to normal Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70.

A very warm day can be expected ahead of a cold front Friday when highs could climb into the middle to upper 70s. Rain moves in late in the day Friday lasting into Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21.
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Andy Cheek
Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek dies
Stephon Xzavier Dunbar
Here’s the suspect in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta
Power lines
Georgia Power customers to get a credit on this month’s bill

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Fort Gordon and Aiken forecast for...
Sunday AM Weather Update for 3/12/2023
SEVERE RISK TOMORROW
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the details on your weekend forecast for Augusta,...
3/11/2023 Morning Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the details on your weekend forecast for Augusta,...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still