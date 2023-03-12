Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be a cool to even chilly and rainy day in the CSRA with a half to three quarters of an inch of rain likely and over an inch possible in some locations. The most widespread rain will be from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. High temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below average in the lower to middle 50s, except across the extreme southern portion of the area, where highs could be much warmer in the upper 60s in Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania and Allendale. Winds will be from the east to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered light rain and drizzle will linger through early Monday morning with low temperatures in the upper 40s and winds from the southeast at 1 to 3 mph.

Monday gets off to a cloudy start, but the clouds will break for the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front passes through Monday bringing a shot of unseasonably cool and dry air to Georgia-Carolina Tuesday through Thursday. We will see plenty of sunshine during that time, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday, when the average high is 70 degrees. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning with subfreezing temperatures likely to start the day Wednesday.

Temperatures return to normal Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70.

A very warm day can be expected ahead of a cold front Friday when highs could climb into the middle to upper 70s. Rain moves in late in the day Friday lasting into Saturday.

