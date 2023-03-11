Food truck Friday returns to Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County’s Food Truck Friday is back at Gateway Park in Grovetown.

It’s the first of a weekly festival this spring and summer. Columbia County Parks and Recreation Events is hosting the event.

Vendors will serve food from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Live music by Robin Dixon and the Midnight Moon is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

