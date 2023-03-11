Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Food Truck Friday returns to Columbia County

Food Truck Friday returns to Columbia County
Food Truck Friday returns to Columbia County(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County’s Food Truck Friday is back at Gateway Park in Grovetown.

It’s the first of a weekly festival this spring and summer. Columbia County Parks and Recreation Events is hosting the event.

MORE | Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Edgefield County, is it too soon?

Vendors will serve food from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Live music by Robin Dixon and the Midnight Moon is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in 100 block of Vidot Court outside North Augusta on March 9, 2023.
2 people injured in shooting just outside North Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it
Car fire along I-20 on March 9, 2023
Vehicle fire causes standstill traffic on I-20
The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Food truck Friday returns to Columbia County
Local sisters use curb art business to give back to neighbors
Local sisters use curb art business to give back to neighbors
Thomson seniors say you’re never too old for a Barbie party
On Your Side: Beware of fake parking tickets in downtown Augusta
On Your Side: Beware of fake parking tickets in downtown Augusta