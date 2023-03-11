Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station

A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The wailing heard in a Georgia fire station last month was no siren. It was a newborn infant saying hello to the world.

Austell firefighter Bret Langston delivered his own granddaughter at his fire station.

The baby’s mother said she was halfway to the birth center when she realized she was not going to make it. Luckily, her dad’s fire station was just down the street.

A dozen firefighters, including Langston, were on shift when she arrived.

The little girl named Adalynn Marie Williams was born in one of the station’s bunk rooms.

“She’s beautiful, she’s perfect,” Langston said.

The girl’s mother said she plans to keep bringing her baby back to the station to visit her grandfather and to see where she was born.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21.
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
Willie Walker
Deputies find 19-year-old, still seek suspect in altercation
The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee
Andy Cheek
Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek dies
Stephon Xzavier Dunbar
Here’s the suspect in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses
A police department in Texas says a K-9 named Lt. Dan has died after a recent cancer diagnosis.
‘We will miss you’: Police K-9 dies after recent cancer diagnosis
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash