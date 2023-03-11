Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will be dry, but on the cool side, behind the cool front that brought rain to the area Friday. After a cool start in the 30s, afternoon highs will be several degrees below average in the middle 60s. Winds will from the northwest at 3 up to about 7 mph.

Clouds return Saturday night keeping overnight lows much warmer in the upper 40s, then rain moves for most of the day Sunday. Expect a chilly day as well with a northeasterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph keeping afternoon highs in the 50s.

Dry weather returns Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun and highs in the upper 60s.

Another cold front moves through Monday. This front will not bring rain to the CSRA, but it will bring a shot of unseasonably cold weather to the area for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We will have abundant sunshine through that period, but highs will only be in the upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday with morning lows in the lower to middle 30s. Freezing temperatures are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, so you may want to postpone setting out those spring plants until next weekend.

Dry and warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 70s Thursday and middle to upper 70s Friday.

Another cold front moves in late Friday into next Saturday, so there is a chance rain could impact your outdoor plans next weekend.

