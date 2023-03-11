Aiken Department of Public Safety officer sworn into S.C. chapter of NOBLE

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A national organization has worked for years to find solutions to some very difficult problems facing law enforcement.

Since 1976, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, also known as NOBLE, has served as a conscience for law enforcement.

And for the first time, they are opening a chapter in South Carolina.

We sat down with their recently sworn-in secretary, Aiken Department of Public Safety Captain Aaron Dobbs.

He says he’s happy his goal to help others through this organization is finally coming to light.

Equity in the administration of justice is one of the main goals of the organization and part of why Dobbs is passionate about his position.

“My parents have always told me that if you’re willing to work and you’re willing to learn, you can do anything,” he said.

A graduate of USC Aiken, a husband, and a father, he’s been in law enforcement for 18 years.

When it comes to one of the core values of NOBLE, Dobbs says it is all about trust and community engagement, something he says the Aiken Department of Public Safety strives for every day.

“Making sure that we have that equal representation within the community and that we also make sure that things are being practiced in a fair and safe manner and that people understand that we can only operate in law enforcement with the support of the community,” he said.

While the organization has about 50 chapters and 3,000 members, Dobbs hopes the South Carolina chapter’s impact will reach past state lines.

“I’m just excited to see where the organization can go to. Like I said, not just in South Carolina, but how we can help network and find opportunities across the nation,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs tells us they’re working on getting a charter website up, recruiting more members from various law enforcement divisions throughout the state, and setting up some of the national programs the organization has for community impact.

