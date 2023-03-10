Submit Photos/Videos
Thomson seniors say you’re never too old for a Barbie party

At Home Senior Living of Thomson, it has turned into a Barbie factory.

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids have been playing with Barbie dolls for generations.

Ever since the dolls were first manufactured in 1959.

Over the years, Barbie has become a career woman and an inspiration for young girls. But, there’s no age limit when it comes to Barbie.

“Barbie and Ken, is that what it is? Okay,” said Judy Pilgrim.

‘Ken’said: “It’s just like growing up when I was little.”

At Home Senior Living of Thomson, it has turned into a Barbie factory.

Community Relations Director Kim Hall said: “They’re getting their hair done, they’re getting their nails done, they’re getting a facial today. They’re just getting all dolled up.”

Hall says it’s all about making them feel good.

“We wanted our residents to feel glamorous, they’re always glamorous, but today we wanted them to feel extra special,” she said.

They also got some pink treats for them.

Nancy Bellamy said: “I think we’ll all be on a diet after this.”

People who live here say they’re grateful the staff would go to all this trouble for them.

Hall said: “Move over Barbie, there’s a new doll in town, and we’ve got a bunch of new dolls in town here today at Home Senior Living.”

They just opened in February. They say this was the first of many events.

