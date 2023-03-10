Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Thank you, Alex Murdaugh, for testifying’ Attorney General Wilson reflects on trial

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks about what happened inside the courtroom during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A week after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son, FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty sat down with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to get his thoughts on the case.

For six weeks, Attorney General Alan Wilson and his team of prosecutors pushed for the murder conviction of Murdaugh.

On Wednesday, Wilson told us he is 100% sure that Murdaugh killed Paul and Maggie. He added that the Snapchat video showing Murdaugh in the Kennel shortly before the murders was among the evidence that helped convince him that Murdaugh did it.

Wilson also talked about how he was glad that Murdaugh took the stand to testify in court, arguing that it helped the prosecution’s case. “Thank you, Alex Murdaugh, for testifying because we knew that he was a liar,” Wilson said. “He got up there and he revealed himself to be the liar and manipulator that he was,” Wilson later added.

Wilson also talked about Murdaugh’s defense team and how law enforcement’s investigation held up throughout the trial, adding that they were“vindicated on the world stage.”

Attorney General on Murdaugh Defense Team

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in 100 block of Vidot Court outside North Augusta on March 9, 2023.
2 people injured in shooting just outside North Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it
Car fire along I-20 on March 9, 2023
Vehicle fire causes standstill traffic on I-20
The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The scary thing is some security cameras look nothing like a camera.
What the Tech: How to spot hidden cameras while staying in Airbnbs
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80
Crime scene tape
Another person has been shot dead at an Augusta motel
It happened at 12:30 a.m. on March 3 at the Hugine Suites on campus.
State agents seeking suspects in SC State shooting
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler...
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation