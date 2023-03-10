Submit Photos/Videos
Student caught with handgun at Glenn Hills High School

Glenn Hills High School
Glenn Hills High School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Glenn Hills High School student was caught with a gun, parents were told Friday.

The handgun and some other prohibited items were found on the student during an administrative search, according to a note to parents from the Richmond County School System.

MORE | Ga. thief crushed by car while trying to steal catalytic converter

School district police recovered the handgun and formally charged the student, according to administrators. The incident is being addressed by the police and the district’s code of student conduct and discipline, officials said.

Some less harmful items were also found this week at other schools in the district:

  • On Friday at Glenn Hills Middle School, an air pistol was found in a student’s jacket during an administrative search, the district said. School district police were notified and the incident is being addressed based on the code of conduct.
  • On Wednesday at Barton Chapel Elementary School, a BB gun was found in a student’s book bag. The incident is being addressed according to the code of conduct.

