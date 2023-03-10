State agents seeking suspects in SC State shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects they say were involved in a South Carolina State campus shooting.
It happened at 12:30 a.m. on March 3 at the Hugine Suites on campus.
The campus was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect, but that lockdown was lifted almost an hour later after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus community.
A male student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, university officials said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
SLED released a video of the reported suspects Friday afternoon.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
