Richmond County looking for missing 19-year-old, man wanted in kidnapping

Zkyla Avonce Rhodes,19, and Willie Walker, 59
Zkyla Avonce Rhodes,19, and Willie Walker, 59(wrdw)
By Destiny Bernash
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a woman who was possibly kidnapped after being forced into a vehicle by a 59-year-old man.

Zkyla Avonce Rhodes,19, was last seen with Willie Walker, 59, on the 2000 block of Gordon Highway around 11:30 Thursday night.

According to authorities, a witness observed Rhodes and Walker outside of the Waffle House having a verbal and physical altercation. Walker grabbed Rhodes and drug her inside a dark colored Chevrolet passenger vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruz.

Walker then reached into the vehicle and pointed a gun at the witness and other subjects inside of the Waffle House.

Upon further investigation, deputies found Rhodes’ license and purse outside of the Budgetel Inn and Suites, which is across the street from the Waffle House.

Deputies made contact with hotel staff, who confirmed Walked had a room at the hotel.

Rhodes is believed to be in danger at this time.

Rhodes was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jean jacket.

Walker was last seen wearing multi-colored jeans and a white t-shirt. Active warrants are on file for Walker for kidnapping.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Rhodes or Walker, please contact Inv. Tyler Steerman, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080.

