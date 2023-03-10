Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Edgefield County, is it too soon?

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not spring yet, and farmers say the peach blossoms in Edgefield County are in full bloom.

The sight is beautiful to see and for the community to enjoy but an early bloom does have its challenges.

“The bloom is about 7-10 days early this year. We had warm temps late February coming into March, and so the trees were well rested over the winter, and now they are ready to go,” said Titan Farms Chief Operating Officer Jason Rodgers.

But freezing temperatures are possible until late March.

Horticulture Professor Rodney Mann said: “An abnormally early year like this 7-10 days earlier bloom there can be much more potential for them to have a frost or freeze that causes issues.”

But an early bloom isn’t always a bad thing.

Eric McCall, farm manager at South Carolina Governor’s School of Agriculture said: “They have to have enough cold weather to produce and the warm weather post bloom when the fruit actually develops”.

An early crop development could lead to an edge against competitors by being able to get your product to the market quicker.

Despite the possibility of a late-season freeze, the outlook is still positive for peach growing in our region.

Mann said: “When we’re talking about the weather between the valleys and the area through here that is suited for those peach trees to bloom and do well.”

Rodgers: “The plants are resilient.”

Rodgers says we could be in store for plenty of peaches.

