Off-duty deputy finds truck that was stolen in Burke County

Last weekend, two vehicles were stolen from a business in Burke County. Then a few days later,...
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An off-duty Burke County deputy helped solve a stolen-vehicle case while on his way home.

Last weekend, Taylor Brothers Auto Sales in Waynesboro was burglarized, and two vehicles were stolen from the lot.

Descriptions of the stolen vehicles were given to deputies.

On Tuesday while Lt. Mike Swint was on his way home after working his shift, he recognized an occupied truck that matched the description of one of the stolen vehicles.

He initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on Windsor Spring Road at Regis Court in Richmond County.

Deputies from Swint’s shift arrived to assist and were able to take three suspects into custody without further incident.

“Lt. Swint’s attentiveness even on his way home from work helped close a burglary and vehicle theft case,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Lt. Swint is always eager to help no matter the circumstance and we would like to commend him on an excellent job done.”

