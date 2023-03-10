Submit Photos/Videos
Man wanted in connection with sexual conduct with minor in North Augusta

Michael Leroy Vaughn
Michael Leroy Vaughn(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is seeking help in searching for a man wanted in connection with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to authorities, Michael Leroy Vaughn has active warrants through the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in reference to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Vaughn also has an active warrant from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Parole.

If you have any information on the location of Vaughn, call 803-279-2121.

