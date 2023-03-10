Local sisters use curb art business to give back to neighbors

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What started as a summer job for a pair of teenagers has grown into a hit in North Augusta.

Now the two sisters have painted curb addresses for over 300 homes.

But it’s not all just for profit. Here’s how the two young women are finding a way to use their business to give back.

In Augusta and North Augusta neighborhoods, Reese and Bailey Kirkland roll up with an entire workshop in the back of their car.

“It was our dad’s idea actually. He thought it was a great idea and we jumped on it, and he thought it was a good job for kids to start during the summer,” they said.

That idea turned into a business. They call Curb ID.

“It’s done pretty well,” they said.

They spray paint your house number on the curb right out front.

“We’ve always been interested in starting a business, but we’ve also really wanted to find something that was really going to help people, and when it came together, it was perfect,” they said.

The Kirklands say it helps packages and mail get delivered to the right house.

They say it also helps in critical situations.

“We’ve been told often that it’s a life-saving decision to have a curb id on your curb because there are times when emergency services are wasting important time because they can’t find the correct house,” they said. “Those few minutes could save your life.”

Reese and Bailey submitted their business proposal to a competition, won an honorable mention, and received a $30,000 scholarship each.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment, and seeing that other people think our business is worth something really means a lot,” they said.

And to do it with her sister makes all the hard work worth it.

“She’s my best friend, and it’s a dream come true to be able to go to work with your best friend every day and to get to work that closely together,” she said.

