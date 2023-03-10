Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local sisters use curb art business to give back to neighbors

In Augusta and North Augusta neighborhoods, Reese and Bailey Kirkland roll up with an entire...
In Augusta and North Augusta neighborhoods, Reese and Bailey Kirkland roll up with an entire workshop in the back of their car.(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What started as a summer job for a pair of teenagers has grown into a hit in North Augusta.

Now the two sisters have painted curb addresses for over 300 homes.

But it’s not all just for profit. Here’s how the two young women are finding a way to use their business to give back.

In Augusta and North Augusta neighborhoods, Reese and Bailey Kirkland roll up with an entire workshop in the back of their car.

“It was our dad’s idea actually. He thought it was a great idea and we jumped on it, and he thought it was a good job for kids to start during the summer,” they said.

MORE | Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC

That idea turned into a business. They call Curb ID.

“It’s done pretty well,” they said.

They spray paint your house number on the curb right out front.

“We’ve always been interested in starting a business, but we’ve also really wanted to find something that was really going to help people, and when it came together, it was perfect,” they said.

The Kirklands say it helps packages and mail get delivered to the right house.

MORE | Families see increased development in Evans Towne Center

They say it also helps in critical situations.

“We’ve been told often that it’s a life-saving decision to have a curb id on your curb because there are times when emergency services are wasting important time because they can’t find the correct house,” they said. “Those few minutes could save your life.”

Reese and Bailey submitted their business proposal to a competition, won an honorable mention, and received a $30,000 scholarship each.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment, and seeing that other people think our business is worth something really means a lot,” they said.

And to do it with her sister makes all the hard work worth it.

“She’s my best friend, and it’s a dream come true to be able to go to work with your best friend every day and to get to work that closely together,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in 100 block of Vidot Court outside North Augusta on March 9, 2023.
2 people injured in shooting just outside North Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it
Car fire along I-20 on March 9, 2023
Vehicle fire causes standstill traffic on I-20
The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

At Home Senior Living of Thomson, it has turned into a Barbie factory.
Thomson seniors say you’re never too old for a Barbie party
Andy Cheek
Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek dies
These fake parking tickets are being issued in downtown Augusta.
On Your Side: Beware of fake parking tickets in downtown Augusta
North Augusta Lady Jackets saluted for state championship victory
North Augusta Lady Jackets saluted for state championship victory
Edgefield peach blossoms
Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Edgefield County, is it too soon?