Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia transportation officials plan for double the number of drivers by 2050

Nearly four years ago, construction begin on the Interstate 20 bridge over the Savannah River at the state line. The $73 million project is set to replace four
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - By 2050, the number of drivers on Georgia’s roads will more than double. Lawmakers have allotted billions of dollars to the Georgia Department of Transportation to start projects to adjust for the growth in the state.

Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry gave a presentation to state lawmakers on Thursday at the state Capitol in Atlanta.

“We want Georgia to continue to be the No. 1 state to do business,” said McMurry.

In the CSRA, the work includes a $73 million project is set to replace four lanes with six at the Georgia-South Carolina state line between Augusta and North Augusta.

MORE | Georgia employers add to payrolls as jobless rate stays low

It’s a project that’s been going on for nearly four years now.

But House Transportation Committee Chairman Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, said most projects take roughly 10 years to complete.

“The big expansion is going on right now. We see it, we feel it, you cant drive throughout our state and see the truck traffic and the moving of rail that is going on,” said Jasperse.

As far as the I-20 project locally, Kyle Collins, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said: “It’s a major undertaking, about a roughly two-plus-mile area there from the Georgia Welcome Center going all the way to Exit 1 at West Martintown Road across the line with our friends in South Carolina.”

Completion was set for this year, but now it’s allegedly been bumped to 2024.

“From that initial schedule, we are slightly behind,” Collins said. “The contractor has done a great job dealing with, you know, challenges that any businesses have dealt with the last few years with material availability, workforce, fighting through some weather, but they’ve been good with us trying to stick to some of the milestones.”

MORE | Georgia Power customers to get a credit on this month’s bill

The big scope of plans is to replace all the old bridges over the Augusta Canal and Savannah River and also widen I-20, add an extra lane, and add extra-wide shoulders on the inside and outside, which will be 12 feet, he said.

“So you have a lot more capacity, a lot more safety coming through that area to get accidents clear if they do occur,” he said.

But hanging over the whole project is Masters week in about a month when the whole region sees an increase in traffic.

“The kind of the new push hoping to get implemented prior to Masters week is finalizing what will be final alignment on the westbound side,” Collins said.

But it should all be great when it’s done, Collins said.

“Everybody knows it’s a major undertaking,” he said. “These bridges have reached the end of their service life. Older designs are typically a 50-year lifespan. So we’re beyond 50 years at this point.”

From reports by Abby Kousouris at WANF and Hallie Turner at WRDW.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in 100 block of Vidot Court outside North Augusta on March 9, 2023.
2 people injured in shooting just outside North Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it
Car fire along I-20 on March 9, 2023
Vehicle fire causes standstill traffic on I-20
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee

Latest News

Richmond County School System
No injuries reported in Richmond County school bus accident
The collision occurred around 10 a.m. on SC-6 near US-301, four miles west of Vance, S.C.
One dead, one injured during early morning Orangeburg vehicle collision
Interstate 20 bridge construction.
The I-20 bridge: The long and winding road to completion
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown