Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia employers add to payrolls as jobless rate stays low

Fed Chair Jerome Powell forecasting additional interest rate hikes in ongoing efforts to cool inflation. (CNN, US SENATE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia employers are still adding workers to their payrolls, as new numbers show the pinch in Georgia’s workforce was not as sharp as initially reported last year.

The state’s overall job market stayed strong in January, with the unemployment rate staying level from December at 3.1%

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 17,000 from December to 4.87 million. That’s 160,000 above payroll levels last January.

THE NATIONAL PICTURE

America’s employers added a substantial 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation. The unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, from a 53-year low of 3.4%, as more Americans began searching for work but not all of them found jobs. Friday’s report from the government made clear that the nation’s job market remains fundamentally healthy, with many employers still eager to hire.

January’s unemployment numbers always bring a revision of the previous year’s figures, and the new figures show Georgia’s jobless rate has been steady at 3.1% for six months. Joblessness is also level with the rate of January 2022, after dipping to an all-time low of 2.9% in April and May.

Unemployment is measured by a survey of individuals, separate from the payroll survey of employers.

Numbers last year had shown a meaningful decline in the labor force, but new figures show the labor force has been flat since April. The number of Georgians unemployed and seeking work was flat at 161,000.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in January from 3.5% in January. That’s down from 4% a year ago.

About 5,200 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended March 4.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 28,000 in the week that ended Feb. 25.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in 100 block of Vidot Court outside North Augusta on March 9, 2023.
2 people injured in shooting just outside North Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it
Car fire along I-20 on March 9, 2023
Vehicle fire causes standstill traffic on I-20
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee

Latest News

Power lines
Georgia Power customers to get a credit on this month’s bill
Former SCANA COO Stephen Byrne, center, walks out of federal court after being sentenced to 15...
Executive gets 15 months over doomed S.C. nuclear project
South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs said complaints about the hidden fees are on the...
South Carolina sees increase in ‘junk fee’ complaints
A sign now honors those who died in the Graniteville train collision that killed nine back in...
Now under scrutiny, railroad raises memories of deadly local disaster