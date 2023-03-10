Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Cancer Center studies health disparity in breast cancer

By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doctors at Augusta University Health’s cancer center are looking for Black women ages 40 and older to participate in a study about breast health.

The study looks at racial imbalances and barriers to Black women getting breast cancer screenings.

They use a survey related to risk and social demographic factors and how women understand breast health. Doctors say even though these populations have a higher mortality rate for breast cancer, not much research has been done on why.

Dr. Justin Xavier Moore is an assistant professor and social epidemiologist at the Georgia Cancer Center. He said. “One of the things that we’ve seen is that Black and Hispanic women, if you live in a rural community, you’re more likely to have a late-stage diagnosis of breast cancer, less likely to receive a surgical therapy, radiation therapy. This study is meant to focus on a vulnerable group that has, for the past 30, 40 years seen a disproportionate burden of breast cancer mortality.”

The center is looking for 200 participants who’ll receive a $25 gift card. It’s also looking for a smaller group of 40 who will be selected for one on one interviews, regarding breast health.

