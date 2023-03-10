Fort Gordon to conduct annual hazard exercise in coming days

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon will conduct its annual all-hazards response exercise, Viper Gold, from March 13-17.

During the exercise, visitors and workers can expect, and plan for, increased security measures and potential delays while entering and exiting the installation.

Additionally, there will be exercise scenarios occurring at various locations on the installation designed to exercise emergency preparedness and response capabilities. Those on and off the installation may hear warning sirens and announcements – each will be prefaced with “Exercise – Exercise – Exercise.”

“It’s imperative that we test our capabilities periodically to ensure we are ready to meet the challenges that come with Army training,” said Col. Reginald Evans, garrison commander. “I ask that our Army family be patient through this exercise and be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

All Fort Gordon personnel and community members are urged to stay extra-vigilant during the exercise and aware of the heightened security measures.

If you are on the installation and see suspicious activity or what you believe is an emergency, do not hesitate to call 911 – as long as these calls are placed on Fort Gordon, they will be routed to the Fort Gordon 911 call center.

