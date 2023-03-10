Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fort Gordon to conduct annual hazard exercise in coming days

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon will conduct its annual all-hazards response exercise, Viper Gold, from March 13-17.

During the exercise, visitors and workers can expect, and plan for, increased security measures and potential delays while entering and exiting the installation.

Additionally, there will be exercise scenarios occurring at various locations on the installation designed to exercise emergency preparedness and response capabilities. Those on and off the installation may hear warning sirens and announcements – each will be prefaced with  “Exercise – Exercise – Exercise.”

“It’s imperative that we test our capabilities periodically to ensure we are ready to meet the challenges that come with Army training,” said Col. Reginald Evans, garrison commander. “I ask that our Army family be patient through this exercise and be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

All Fort Gordon personnel and community members are urged to stay extra-vigilant during the exercise and aware of the heightened security measures.

If you are on the installation and see suspicious activity or what you believe is an emergency, do not hesitate to call 911 – as long as these calls are placed on Fort Gordon, they will be routed to the Fort Gordon 911 call center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene in 100 block of Vidot Court outside North Augusta on March 9, 2023.
2 people injured in shooting just outside North Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it
Car fire along I-20 on March 9, 2023
Vehicle fire causes standstill traffic on I-20
The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Food Truck Friday returns to Columbia County
Food Truck Friday returns to Columbia County
Food truck Friday returns to Columbia County
Local sisters use curb art business to give back to neighbors
Local sisters use curb art business to give back to neighbors
Thomson seniors say you’re never too old for a Barbie party
On Your Side: Beware of fake parking tickets in downtown Augusta
On Your Side: Beware of fake parking tickets in downtown Augusta