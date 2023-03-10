Submit Photos/Videos
Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek dies

Andy Cheek
Andy Cheek(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta Commission member Andy Cheek has died.

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver confirms the passing.

Cheek was a commissioner in the early 2000s.

Cheek was also into the environment, working for more than 35 years with the Savannah River National Laboratory.

“Andy Cheek was a friend and a good man. I enjoyed working with during my time in office. He had a heart for public service, a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. I appreciate his many contributions to the city of Augusta and he will definitely be missed,” Copenhaver said. “My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”

Augusta Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle said Cheek died of cancer at 3:30 a.m.

