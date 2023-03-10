Families see increased development in Evans Towne Center

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Empty storefronts may line the front of Evans Towne Center but it’s a different story behind the performing arts center as Evans’ footprint keeps expanding.

The Evans Society is bringing businesses to the community families tell us is what Evans is all about. It’s something one mom says she didn’t think she’d find when she moved here a few years ago.

“When we first moved here, I was like, you know, I don’t know if I’m gonna make it. I’m gonna make it,” said Kaz Cowles.

Cowles says it’s the school district that drew her family of five to Evans. But then she realized there wasn’t much to do on the off days that didn’t require a long ride.

“There was not much to do out here. You would see like the beginning stages of things like I think there was the start of the town center, like right where you drive across that hump, but there’s not much to do,” she said.

Fearing she may have chosen the wrong place to move, it was her husband who could feel the town growing.

“Then my husband’s like, just wait, watch. Wait, I see this place moving. And I was like, alright, fine,” she said.

As word of mouth traveled, investors listened. Mirin Fusion Kitchen is opening a second location here, Goat Kick Coffee just opened, a clothing boutique is on the way, and a massage therapy studio is opening this year.

Goat Kick owner said, “It’s a very business-oriented community, and being able to take a break on your weekends and come and eat breakfast and just enjoy time with your friends and family is really what I feel like people have been wanting in this area.”

Right now, four out of the five tenants of the Evans Society are finishing their build-out and are set to be completed this year.

Cowles says there’s no better feeling than knowing her voice is being heard.

“Now that a lot of things that coming up we come over here often like I think since he’s discovered Goat Kick, we’ve been here for every day for a week now,” she said.

