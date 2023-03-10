Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening with clearing skies overnight as a cold front pushes east of the CSRA. Temperatures will be cooler tonight and drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by early Saturday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Saturday looks dry behind the front with highs in the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with more clouds moving in by Saturday evening. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Showers look likely again Sunday as another front moves through the region. Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-60s. Rain could be heavy at times Sunday bringing a low flood risk to the region.

Rain will be coming to an end by Monday morning and we should be dry Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Back to a sunny and cooler stretch of days next Tuesday through Thursday. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and then we are looking at freezing temperatures late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Morning lows Wednesday next week look to be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Keep it here for updates.

Rain is likely Sunday as our next front moves through the region. (WRDW)

