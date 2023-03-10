Another person has been shot dead at an Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the CSRA has grappled with an outbreak of homicides in the past year, some local motels have become murder scenes.
Friday was no exception.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Augusta’s latest homicide victim is a male who was shot at the Super 8 motel in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway.
Not long after he’d been shot, his body was found in the 2200 block of Wade Road, according to Bowen.
He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10 a.m., but still hadn’t been identified as of 3:15 p.m.
His death comes amid a rash of deadly crime across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022.
Communities large and small have battled the problem on both sides of the Savannah River, although Augusta as the largest city has been hit especially hard.
Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs, with many of the victims as well as suspects being young men.
And perhaps surprising amount of the slayings, both before and after last mid-April, have taken place at motels.
For example:
- On Feb. 2, the body of Brandon Dominic Marshall, 35, of Augusta, was found in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. The death was considered suspicious.
- On Jan. 8, a shooting at the Sleep Inn on Claussen Road in Augusta claimed the life of Barry Monoochee Lew, 62, who was homeless.
- On July 27, 16-year-old Kaymaya Greene, of Augusta, was shot at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. Demarcus Clark, 19, of Augusta was arrested.
- On July 20, Keshia Chanel Geter, 36, from Eastover, S.C., was found shot dead at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road. Jaquarie Allen, 22, of Augusta, was arrested.
- On July 2, Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, were shot dead at a Days Inn hotel at 2654 Columbia Highway North in Aiken County.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.