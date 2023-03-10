Submit Photos/Videos
Another person has been shot dead at an Augusta motel

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the CSRA has grappled with an outbreak of homicides in the past year, some local motels have become murder scenes.

Friday was no exception.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Augusta’s latest homicide victim is a male who was shot at the Super 8 motel in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway.

Not long after he’d been shot, his body was found in the 2200 block of Wade Road, according to Bowen.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10 a.m., but still hadn’t been identified as of 3:15 p.m.

His death comes amid a rash of deadly crime across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022.

Communities large and small have battled the problem on both sides of the Savannah River, although Augusta as the largest city has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs, with many of the victims as well as suspects being young men.

And perhaps surprising amount of the slayings, both before and after last mid-April, have taken place at motels.

MORE | Suspect identified in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta

For example:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

