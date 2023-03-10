Here’s the suspect in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of injuring two women in a shooting Thursday outside North Augusta.

Investigators are seeking the community’s help for any information that would lead to the arrest of Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, 22, of Beech Island.

HOW TO HELP Anyone with information is urged to call 803-648-6811.

The incident at 134 Liberty Hill Road was reported at 12:08 p.m., and Aiken County deputies and North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers rushed to the scene.

One victim was shot in a leg and the other was shot in an arm and a leg, and both were taken to a hospital. The injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, according to deputies.

Dunbar drove away from the scene before deputies arrived, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

At the scene, a backyard as well as the left side of a house and a gravel driveway were cordoned off with crime scene tape and officers were scouring the area.

There were tire tracks in the driveway.

Yellow evidence markers were placed all over the driveway and elsewhere, including under a trampoline behind a house.

The neighborhood is in county jurisdiction, so the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on the case, while North Augusta officers are assisting.

Even though the shooting had taken place under an hour earlier, the neighborhood was quiet around 1:40 p.m. Not a lot of neighbors were outside, and there was only a small amount of traffic on the roadways.

The homeowner tells us she didn’t know the two involved and didn’t see the shooting happen.

This was the scene after a shooting on Liberty Hill Road on March 9, 2023. (WRDW)

The shooting is among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April .

Authorities have blamed most of those crimes on gangs, and many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.