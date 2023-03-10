Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

65-year-old dead after Saluda County head-on accident

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Thursday on Highway 39 near Speigner Road.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 3:55 p.m.

The 65-year-old driver of a 2019 Honda Sedan, traveling north, crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on, according to officials.

MORE | Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it

The driver of the Honda died on the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

We’ve reached out to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Whitaker
Husband turned himself in after Aiken killing, police say
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Cremated remains missing from Martinez funeral home
Holly Worley
Driver sentenced in deadly Aiken hit-and-run crash
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are...
70-year-old woman shot dead in home in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood
Shooting scene in 100 block of Vidot Court outside North Augusta on March 9, 2023.
At least 2 people shot just outside North Augusta

Latest News

Augusta Rowing Invitational Regatta returns this weekend after 9 years
At least 2 people shot just outside North Augusta
Augusta leaders map out plans with new ambulance provider
I-TEAM: Death of a Politician - Family finds deceit in Cherokee