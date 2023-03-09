Submit Photos/Videos
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the trial of Alex Murdaugh.(Pool)
By Amanda Shaw and Grace Runkel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Known as the “man in the yellow suit,” Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation for his dapper outfits during the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Butterfield gained an internet fanbase after he was spotted throughout the six-week trial, often wearing colorful jackets, shirts, and ties.

FOX Carolina’s Grace Runkel spoke to him while in Walterboro covering the case to find out more. He worked security at the Colleton County Courthouse during the high-profile trial, but he has previously served as a summary court judge and in various law enforcement roles. He told Runkel that he created the original security plan for the courthouse.

But despite his interesting career, Butterfield was most excited when he talked about his family - and how happy he is that visiting his granddaughter only takes a short walk.

Runkel told Butterfield that everyone following the trial wanted to know who he is.

“No one,” Butterfield joked. “A ghost of the courthouse.”

Butterfield’s daughter has shared her pride on Twitter after seeing messages about him from around the world:

