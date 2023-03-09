Westside Patriots headed to the state championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Westside High School Patriots are headed to the state championship against Providence Christian Academy at the Macon Coliseum on Thursday.

Tip off is slated for 3 p.m.

At Georgia College on Saturday, Westside inched past Columbia 55-52 to return to the Georgia High School Association 2A state championship.

The Patriots kept the lead in their pocket for the first quarter until the Eagles found some air under their wings to close the gap 36-27 at the half.

The two have met before in the trek to the state title match. Westside won by 10 against Columbia in the second round.

