AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire has caused standstill traffic on Interstate 20 eastbound Thursday morning.

The fire occurred one mile from exit 199.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 10:23 a.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This is the second vehicle fire in this area within 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.