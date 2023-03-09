United Way celebrates raising over $2.2M during campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United Way of CSRA held its 86th annual campaign celebration, announcing it raised $2.2 million during the 2022 fundraising campaign.

On Tuesday, local business leaders and community volunteers gathered at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center to recognize all those involved to help achieve its success.

The total impact in 2022 was $8.21 million through United Way programs including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Empty Stocking Fund, RideUnited, AmeriCorps VISTA program, and Operation Seats and Feet.

The United Way also presented several awards to local businesses and individuals that helped make United Way successful in 2022.

Some companies were recognized by United Way for their 2022 involvement:

Gold Champion Award - Southern Nuclear Operating Co., raising more than $300,000

Silver Champion Award - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, raising more than $200,000

Bronze Champion Awards - John Deere and Publix Supermarkets, raising more than $100,000

All-Star Awards - Bank of America, Battelle Savannah River Alliance, Bechtel, Club Car, Columbia county School District, Graphic Packaging International, Richmond County School System and Savannah River Mission Completion, each raising more than $50,000

Driven to Succeed Award - Club Car

Going the Extra Mile Award - Graphic Packaging International

One Hundred Percent Award - Associated Credit Union

Spirit of Community Award - South State Bank

SuperStar Award - Elliott Davis

Fun-tastic Award - SME CPAs

Some individuals were also recognized:

Alvin W. Vogtle Volunteer of the Year Award - Rick Pinnell, for his outstanding service with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta

Employee Campaign Managers Awards - Keith Blackwell with Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Dr. Angela Williams, and Amy Nunnally with Burke County Public Schools, Lewis Arthur and Candace Stevenson with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Kayla Smith and Carly Moore with Southern Nuclear Operating Co. and Wendy Bradley with SouthState Bank

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.