Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

United Way celebrates raising over $2.2M during campaign

United Way of CSRA held its 86th annual Campaign Celebration announcing they raised $2,200,000 during the 2022 year.
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United Way of CSRA held its 86th annual campaign celebration, announcing it raised $2.2 million during the 2022 fundraising campaign.

On Tuesday, local business leaders and community volunteers gathered at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center to recognize all those involved to help achieve its success.

The total impact in 2022 was $8.21 million through United Way programs including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Empty Stocking Fund, RideUnited, AmeriCorps VISTA program, and Operation Seats and Feet.

The United Way also presented several awards to local businesses and individuals that helped make United Way successful in 2022.

MORE | Student artwork showcased at Columbia County libraries

Some companies were recognized by United Way for their 2022 involvement:

  • Gold Champion Award - Southern Nuclear Operating Co., raising more than $300,000
  • Silver Champion Award - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, raising more than $200,000
  • Bronze Champion Awards - John Deere and Publix Supermarkets, raising more than $100,000
  • All-Star Awards - Bank of America, Battelle Savannah River Alliance, Bechtel, Club Car, Columbia county School District, Graphic Packaging International, Richmond County School System and Savannah River Mission Completion, each raising more than $50,000
  • Driven to Succeed Award - Club Car
  • Going the Extra Mile Award - Graphic Packaging International
  • One Hundred Percent Award - Associated Credit Union
  • Spirit of Community Award - South State Bank
  • SuperStar Award - Elliott Davis
  • Fun-tastic Award - SME CPAs
MORE | South Carolina State Fair announces increase in scholarship funds

Some individuals were also recognized:

  • Alvin W. Vogtle Volunteer of the Year Award - Rick Pinnell, for his outstanding service with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta
  • Employee Campaign Managers Awards - Keith Blackwell with Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Dr. Angela Williams, and Amy Nunnally with Burke County Public Schools, Lewis Arthur and Candace Stevenson with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Kayla Smith and Carly Moore with Southern Nuclear Operating Co. and Wendy Bradley with SouthState Bank

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Whitaker
Husband turned himself in after Aiken killing, police say
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are...
70-year-old woman shot dead in home in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Cremated remains missing from Martinez funeral home
Holly Worley
Driver sentenced in deadly Aiken hit-and-run crash
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Local defendant lands in prison for $100M false tax filing

Latest News

This was the scene after a shooting on Liberty Hill Road on March 9, 2023.
At least 2 people shot just outside North Augusta
Former SCANA COO Stephen Byrne, center, walks out of federal court after being sentenced to 15...
Executive gets 15 months over doomed S.C. nuclear project
Brilena Hardwick
Grovetown man hospitalized after argument over lasagna turns violent
Car fire
A look at traffic troubles from car fire on eastbound I-20