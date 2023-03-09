South Carolina sees increase in ‘junk fee’ complaints

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The White House said it needs support from state legislators to eliminate hidden fees from consumer purchases.

The so-called “junk” fees, often labeled “service” or “convenience”, are often seen when checking out from a hotel or when getting tickets to a concert or event.

Director of the Consumer Financial Bureau Rohit Chopra said the federal government is going after some of the biggest actors, but that it is states who are on the front lines of consumer protection. Yesterday, the administration released a guide on actions states could take to help crack down on the fees.

“This has to be all hands on deck in all levels of government,” Chopra said. “We’re inviting and working with states on joint actions, on state actions going solo, and ways to strengthen our laws and rules across the board.”

In South Carolina, the Department of Consumer Affairs cracks down on illegal business practices.

The department’s communications director, Bailey Parker, said they’ve been getting more complaints about the fees since the pandemic; In particular, credit card transaction fees.

Their legality, however, is complicated.

“You are probably going to have to call an agency like Consumer Affairs and ask, ‘hey, is it legal to be charged by my credit card company a 1.5% fee?’, and then we can look that up for you,” Parker said. “Most likely, it is at this time.”

To contact the state department of consumer affairs, visit: https://consumer.sc.gov/

