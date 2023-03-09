Police make a big bust in Grovetown gang battles

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police say they’ve arrested several suspects linked to ongoing confrontations between rival gangs.

The arrests came after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers stopped a vehicle at Katherine Street and Wrightsboro Road for failure to dim headlights and having no taillights, according to police.

Officers said they found several people in the vehicle and could smell marijuana.

After asking the occupants to get out, officers said they found an AR-15 style pistol, an AK-47 style pistol and a handgun with an extended magazine inside the vehicle.

All occupants were taken to the Grovetown police station, where they admitted roles in a recent confrontation outside a convenience store and gave partial admissions to involvement in an ongoing dispute between gangs, according to police.

Arrested were:

Jalon Rivers, 17

Monica Davis, 18

Aleisha Murray, 17

Daquan George, 20

Jaden Williams, 17

Chase Teasley, 21

Based on the traffic stop, all individuals in the vehicle were charged with unlawful criminal street gang activity, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to police.

Murray, Davis, Rivers and George were also charged with terroristic threats and acts (three counts) and aggravated assault (three counts), according to police.

That last batch of charges stems from an armed and gang-related confrontation March 3 at the AM/PM gas station at 110 Harlem-Grovetown Road, according to police. That incident followed a Feb. 15 gang-related confrontation in which Davis and Murray were victims of a shooting, according to police.

All of the arrested suspects were booked into the Columbia County Detention Center, according to police.

