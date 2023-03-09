At least 2 people shot just outside North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers have rushed to the area of Liberty Hill Road after at least two people were shot.

Just after 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aiken County deputies and North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers went to the scene, where there was one gunshot victim and another was on the way to the hospital.

By 1:10 p.m., both victims were at a hospital, according to deputies.

At the scene, the incident appeared to have happened in a backyard in the 100 block of Vidot Court.

The backyard was cordoned off with crime scene tape and officers were scouring the area.

The shooting is among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April .

Authorities have blamed most of those crimes on gangs, and many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

This was the scene after a shooting on Liberty Hill Road on March 9, 2023. (WRDW)

