JET Middle School art students are turning toilet paper into art

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - They have burgers, onion rings, a steak dinner, and a brisket sandwich with a side.

Students at Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton, JET, Middle School are turning an everyday need into artwork. We talked to the art teacher. She says it’s the first time their students are using this medium.

“It was like the first time I’ve ever played with toilet paper,” said seventh grader Jamerius Hardy.

He didn’t know what to think about this assignment.

“At first, it was really shocking, like how are we gonna turn something this amazing into more amazing.”

Will Volk: “So toilet paper by itself is amazing, is what you’re saying?”

“I guess. It’s a useful product,” said Hardy while laughing.

His art teacher found another use for it after seeing a post from someone on social media.

“I then kind of stole her idea and branched out a little bit more with it and decided this could work for us,” said Avis Tuttle Jordan, art teacher.

She challenged her students to turn toilet paper into food.

“She showed us some techniques, and we just kind of went with it,” said Hardy.

To do it, you damp the toilet paper, shape it then let it dry before you add the final touches.

“It was a process, but it came out really good, and it was really fun,” he said.

To see what you can do with toilet paper is cool.

“In the end, everybody, every student, was extremely proud of their project. That makes my heart warm,” said Tuttle.

These students now know how to make the most appetizing toilet paper you’ve ever seen. Tuttle says she bought more than 50 rolls all by herself.

