Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg causes deaths

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.

Police said on Twitter that “several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally,” but didn’t give a precise figure.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly. They said that after officers arrived, they heard a shot from an upper floor.

The police statement said there was no immediate indication that a shooter was on the run and tehat it appeared likely that the perpetrator or perpetrators were either in the building or among the dead.

Police had no information on the event that was under way in the building when the shooting took place. They also had no immediate information on a possible motive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Whitaker
Husband turned himself in after Aiken killing, police say
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Cremated remains missing from Martinez funeral home
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are...
70-year-old woman shot dead in home in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood
Holly Worley
Driver sentenced in deadly Aiken hit-and-run crash
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Local defendant lands in prison for $100M false tax filing

Latest News

The case went to court in late February in North Carolina after the Assistant District Attorney...
I-TEAM: Death of a Politician - Family finds deceit in Cherokee
Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.
Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body
Aiken County deputy loses his job after reportedly firing gun
Aiken County deputy loses his job after reportedly firing gun
FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck...
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs