Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. election officials unveil new registration system

Georgia is breaking records in early voting,
Georgia is breaking records in early voting,(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday announced the successful launch of a new system meant to improve the voter registration process.

The system, known as the Georgia Registered Voter Information System or GARViS, will host more than 12 million voter records, including 7 million active voters, and 833,000 inactive records.

More than 100 million voter history records will be stored in the system, which replaces a system known as ENet.

MORE | Georgia House wants $4K pay increase for state law officers

GARViS is the product of over 150,000 hours of development, testing and training efforts, “culminating in the largest-scale, fastest rollout of a top-down, statewide voter registration system in American history,” Raffensperger’s agency said in a statement.

“When people ask us, ‘How do we know who voted? How do we know it’s real? How do we know it’s fair?’ Because we have the receipts we keep on this secure system. That’s how we know,” said Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the agency.

“Don’t let anybody believe there are dead voters voting or double voting in any significant way, because it’s just not true.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Whitaker
Husband turned himself in after Aiken killing, police say
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Cremated remains missing from Martinez funeral home
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are...
70-year-old woman shot dead in home in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood
Holly Worley
Driver sentenced in deadly Aiken hit-and-run crash
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Local defendant lands in prison for $100M false tax filing

Latest News

Aiken County deputy loses his job after reportedly firing gun
Aiken County deputy loses his job after reportedly firing gun
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
Westside High wins state title
Westside High wins state title
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Augusta leaders map out plans with new ambulance provider
There are hundreds of apps to help you relax and fall asleep and wake up on time.
What the Tech: Try sleep technology to improve your sleep health