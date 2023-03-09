Ga. election officials unveil new registration system

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday announced the successful launch of a new system meant to improve the voter registration process.

The system, known as the Georgia Registered Voter Information System or GARViS, will host more than 12 million voter records, including 7 million active voters, and 833,000 inactive records.

More than 100 million voter history records will be stored in the system, which replaces a system known as ENet.

GARViS is the product of over 150,000 hours of development, testing and training efforts, “culminating in the largest-scale, fastest rollout of a top-down, statewide voter registration system in American history,” Raffensperger’s agency said in a statement.

“When people ask us, ‘How do we know who voted? How do we know it’s real? How do we know it’s fair?’ Because we have the receipts we keep on this secure system. That’s how we know,” said Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the agency.

“Don’t let anybody believe there are dead voters voting or double voting in any significant way, because it’s just not true.”

