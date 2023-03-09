Submit Photos/Videos
Elementary bus hijacking suspect found not guilty in court

Jovan Collazo
Jovan Collazo(AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Fort Jackson trainee was found not guilty in a bus hijacking case.

Jovan Collazo was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday. The state found his evaluation indicated he lacked the ability to distinguish moral and legal right at the time of the incident.

In May of 2021, Collazo left his post and took an M4 rifle from Fort Jackson. Investigators at the time said Collazo boarded a school bus while the driver was letting children on at a bus stop near Percival and Eagle Park Rd.

The students were headed for Forest Lake Elementary. A video released by RCSD showed Collazo pointing the unloaded rifle at the driver and demanding the driver shut the door and drive.

He eventually let the 18 children and driver off after bringing them to the front of the bus. He allegedly drove the vehicle roughly a mile before abandoning it on Old Percival and Quincy Rd. He left the rifle on the bus and was taken into custody after wandering into the neighborhood asking for rides and clothing before being arrested.

Before the incident, he had no prior record. On May 6, 2021, he received an initial diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Since the incident, he’s been seeking treatment with antipsychotic medication.

Thursday, the judge ordered Collazo to be committed to a facility designated by SC Dept of Mental Health for hospitalization not to exceed 120 days. He will undergo a hearing with the chief administrative judge for his ongoing custody status.

