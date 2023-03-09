Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain likely late Thursday through Friday. Cooler outlook heading into next week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will increase Thursday as our next rain maker approaches from the west. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s. A few light showers are possible Thursday, but rain chances are much higher Thursday night through Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs Friday will be in the mid-60s. Rain could be heavy at times.

Saturday looks dry behind the front with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will be possible again Sunday as another front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will be in the low 60s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

