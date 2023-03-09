Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain will move in tonight and last through midday Friday as our next cold front passes through the region. Temperatures will fall to the mid and low 50s by early Friday morning. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest.

Rain will continue Friday morning and through the early afternoon. Rain totals look to be between 0.25 - 1″ across the CSRA. The front will be pushing rain east of the CSRA later into Friday afternoon with clearing skies heading into Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Saturday looks dry behind the front with seasonal lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid-60s. Showers look likely again Sunday as another front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-60s.

Rain will continue Monday morning, but we should be dry Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Back to sunny and cooler stretch of days next Tuesday through Thursday. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and then we are looking at freezing temperatures late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Morning lows Wednesday next week look to be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Keep it here for updates.

Rain likely tonight through midday Friday. More rain heading our way Sunday. (WRDW)

