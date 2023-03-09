Beware of fake parking tickets in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Someone is trying to get drivers to pay some fake traffic tickets in downtown Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office put out word Thursday that it learned of the scam.

You can tell the difference between a fake ticket and a real one because real ones will have the agency’s information on them.

If you have any questions, call deputies at 706-821-1000.

